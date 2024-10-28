Streaming in Canada on Crave, Disney+, Mubi, Netflix and Prime Video [Oct. 28-Nov. 3]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Crave

My Dead Mom [Crave Original]

Crave release date: November 1st, 2024 (all episodes)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: Seven episodes (around 30 minutes each)

A grieving Emmy tries to live her best life, only for her late mother to pop up and voice her opinions on everything she does.

My Dead Mom was created by Toronto’s Wendy Litner (How to Buy a Baby) and stars Thornhill, Ontario’s Lauren Collins (Degrassi: The Next Generation), Toronto’s Megan Follows (Anne of Green Gables), Toronto’s Rainbow Sun Francks (High Fidelity), Caledon, Ontario’s David Reale (Suits) and Regina’s Daniel Maslany (Murdoch Mysteries). The series was filmed in Toronto.

Stream My Dead Mom here.

Disney+

Music by John Williams [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: November 1st, 2024

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes

This documentary examines the extraordinary life and career of John Williams, the legendary composer of beloved films like Star Wars, Superman, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter.

Music by John Williams was directed by Laurent Bouzereau (Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford) and features interviews with many of Williams’ big-name collaborators, including Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg, Star Wars creator George Lucas, Frank Marshall (producer of many of Williams’ movies) and Home Alone director Christopher Columbus.

Stream Music by John Williams here.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: October 29th, 2024 (first two episodes, two new episodes every Tuesday)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Years after the events of Wizards of Waverly Place, Justin Russo finds himself taking a rebellious young witch under his wing.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was created by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas (Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated) and stars David Henrie (reprising the role of Justin), Janice LeAnn Brown (Endings, Beginnings) and Mimi Gianopulos (What To Expect When You’re Expecting). It’s also worth noting that the rest of the Russo family actors return in guest roles: Selena Gomez (Alex), Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa), David DeLuise (Jerry) and Jake T. Austin (Max).

Stream Wizards Beyond Waverly Place here.

Mubi

The Substance

Original theatrical release date: September 20th, 2024

Mubi Canada release date: October 31st, 2024

Genre: Satirical body horror

Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes

After her 50th birthday, a faded movie star decides to take a mysterious substance that promises to give her back her youth, leading to horrifying consequences.

The Substance was written and directed by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge) and stars Demi Moore (Ghost), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Dennis Quaid (Far From Heaven).

Netflix

The Diplomat (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 31st, 2024

Genre: Political drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

After the first season’s cliffhanger ending, Kate must prove that the British warship attack was actually the work of the prime minister.

The Diplomat was created by Debora Cahn (Homeland) and stars Keri Russell (Felicity), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), David Gyasi (Carnival Row) and Allison Janney (Mom).

Stream The Diplomat here.

Time Cut [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: October 30th, 2024

Genre: Sci-fi slasher

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

A teen accidentally travels back in time to right before a masked killer murders her sister, leading her to try to change the past without destroying the future.

Time Cut was co-written and directed by Hannah MacPherson (Into the Dark) and stars Madison Bailey (Outer Banks), Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia) and Vancouver’s Michael Shanks (Saving Hope).

Stream Time Cut here.

Prime Video

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words [Amazon Original]

Prime Video Canada release date: October 31st, 2024

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

This documentary offers an intimate look at the life and career of popular rapper and singer Megan Thee Stallion (“Hot Girl Summer”).

Stream Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words here.

