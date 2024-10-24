New on Crave: November 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in November.
Highlights include Dune: Prophecy, The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 (co-starring Markham, Ontario’s Amrit Kaur) and Canada’s Drag Race (Season 5). Read on for the full list:
November 1st
- A Christmas Story — Starz
- Ezra
- Fall Into Winter
- He’s Just Not That Into You — Starz
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- How to Train Your Dragon
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Krampus and a Christmas Story
- Love Actually
- My Dead Mom [Crave Original]
- The Night Before
- Scrambled
- Squealer
- Steel Magnolias — Starz
- The Tomorrow War
- A Unicorn for Christmas
- The Winter Palace
November 2nd
- Blippi Wonders (Season 3 premiere)
- Maya the Bee (season premiere)
November 4th
- Happily Ever After — The Darcy and Jer Story (Special)
November 7th
- Copycat
- Empire Records
- The Whistleblower — Starz
November 8th
- Celeste and Jesse Forever — Starz
- The Da Vinci Code
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Despicable Me 3
- The Family
- The Family Stone — Starz
- Harold and the Purple Crayon
- Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter (series premiere)
- I Don’t Know Who You Are
- Minions
- Miracle on 34th Street — Starz
- The Monuments Men
- Project Blue Book (Seasons 1-2)
- Rachel Getting Married — Starz
- So Long Marianne (season finale)
- Tell Me Why These Things Are So Beautiful
- Three Thousand Years of Longing
- Under the Christmas Tree
- The Voyeurs
- Walk the Line — Starz
- Wicked Little Letters
November 9th
- Oggy and the Cockroaches (season 6 premiere)
- Unstoppable
November 10th
- The Penguin (Season 1 finale)
November 11th
- My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child (series finale)
- Nail in the Coffin: The Fall & Rise of Vampiro (documentary)
November 13th
- Breath of Fire (Season 1 finale)
- St. Denis Medical (series premiere)
November 14th
- Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (series premiere at 5pm PT/8pm ET)
- The King of Comedy
- L.A. Confidential
- Patriots Day — Starz
November 15th
- Before Midnight
- Bones & All
- Candy Cane Candidate
- Dennis the Menace — Starz
- A Furry Little Christmas
- Icons Unleashed: Batman (series premiere)
- In Flames
- Irena’s Vow
- Jingle All the Way
- A Knight’s Tale — Starz
- I Kissed a Boy (season premiere)
- I Kissed a Girl (season premiere)
- Memory
- Santa Claus: The Movie — Starz
- Sing
- Sweetpea (season finale) — Starz
- Three Women (season finale) — Starz
- Traitors Hungary (series premiere)
- 2012 — Starz
November 16th
- Jade Armor (Season 16)
- Sunny Bunnies (Season 8)
November 17th
- Dune: Prophecy (series premiere)
November 21st
- The Art of the Steal — Starz
- Canada’s Drag Race (Season 5) [Crave Original]
- High Life
- The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 3 premiere)
- Weathering With You
November 22nd
- Amelie — Starz
- Arthur Christmas — Starz
- Before I Change My Mind
- The Blind
- A Christmas Carol — Starz
- The Congregation (Season 2 premiere)
- Coraline — Starz
- Hustlers — Starz
- It’s Florida, Man (Season 1 finale)
- I Used To Be Funny
- Spy Kids — Starz
- Spy Kids 2 — Starz
- Strangers: Chapter 1
- Sweet Navidad
November 24th
- The Franchise (Season 1 finale)
November 25th
- Get Millie Black (series premiere)
November 27th
- Marco Lachance (Season 2 — Part 1 premiere)
November 28th
- Edge of Winter
- Foxcatcher — Starz
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 6 finale)
- Song of the Sea
- Sweethearts
November 29th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12)
- Downtown Owl
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Fabulous Four
- Happiest Season — Starz
- Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard — Starz
- Ice Castles — Starz
- Icons Unleashed: Star Wars (series premiere)
- Serendipity — Starz
An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.
