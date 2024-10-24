fbpx
New on Crave: November 2024

Highlights include Dune: Prophecy and Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking

Bradly Shankar
Oct 24, 20244:09 PM EDT 0 comments
Dune Prophecy

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in November.

Highlights include Dune: ProphecyThe Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 (co-starring Markham, Ontario’s Amrit Kaur) and Canada’s Drag Race (Season 5). Read on for the full list:

November 1st

  • A Christmas Story — Starz
  • Ezra
  • Fall Into Winter
  • He’s Just Not That Into You — Starz
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Krampus and a Christmas Story
  • Love Actually
  • My Dead Mom [Crave Original]
  • The Night Before
  • Scrambled
  • Squealer
  • Steel Magnolias — Starz
  • The Tomorrow War
  • A Unicorn for Christmas
  • The Winter Palace

November 2nd

  • Blippi Wonders (Season 3 premiere)
  • Maya the Bee (season premiere)

November 4th

  • Happily Ever After — The Darcy and Jer Story (Special)

November 7th

  • Copycat
  • Empire Records
  • The Whistleblower — Starz

November 8th

  • Celeste and Jesse Forever — Starz
  • The Da Vinci Code
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Despicable Me 3
  • The Family
  • The Family Stone — Starz
  • Harold and the Purple Crayon
  • Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter (series premiere)
  • I Don’t Know Who You Are
  • Minions
  • Miracle on 34th Street — Starz
  • The Monuments Men
  • Project Blue Book (Seasons 1-2)
  • Rachel Getting Married — Starz
  • So Long Marianne (season finale)
  • Tell Me Why These Things Are So Beautiful
  • Three Thousand Years of Longing
  • Under the Christmas Tree
  • The Voyeurs
  • Walk the Line — Starz
  • Wicked Little Letters

November 9th

  • Oggy and the Cockroaches (season 6 premiere)
  • Unstoppable

November 10th

  • The Penguin (Season 1 finale)

November 11th

  • My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child (series finale)
  • Nail in the Coffin: The Fall & Rise of Vampiro (documentary)

November 13th

  • Breath of Fire (Season 1 finale)
  • St. Denis Medical (series premiere)

November 14th

  • Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (series premiere at 5pm PT/8pm ET)
  • The King of Comedy
  • L.A. Confidential
  • Patriots Day — Starz

November 15th

  • Before Midnight
  • Bones & All
  • Candy Cane Candidate
  • Dennis the Menace — Starz
  • A Furry Little Christmas
  • Icons Unleashed: Batman (series premiere)
  • In Flames
  • Irena’s Vow
  • Jingle All the Way
  • A Knight’s Tale — Starz
  • I Kissed a Boy (season premiere)
  • I Kissed a Girl (season premiere)
  • Memory
  • Santa Claus: The Movie — Starz
  • Sing
  • Sweetpea (season finale) — Starz
  • Three Women (season finale) — Starz
  • Traitors Hungary (series premiere)
  • 2012 — Starz

November 16th

  • Jade Armor (Season 16)
  • Sunny Bunnies (Season 8)

November 17th

  • Dune: Prophecy (series premiere)

November 21st

  • The Art of the Steal — Starz
  • Canada’s Drag Race (Season 5) [Crave Original]
  • High Life
  • The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 3 premiere)
  • Weathering With You

November 22nd

  • Amelie — Starz
  • Arthur Christmas — Starz
  • Before I Change My Mind
  • The Blind
  • A Christmas Carol — Starz
  • The Congregation (Season 2 premiere)
  • Coraline — Starz
  • Hustlers — Starz
  • It’s Florida, Man (Season 1 finale)
  • I Used To Be Funny
  • Spy Kids — Starz
  • Spy Kids 2 — Starz
  • Strangers: Chapter 1
  • Sweet Navidad

November 24th

  • The Franchise (Season 1 finale)

November 25th

  • Get Millie Black (series premiere)

November 27th

  • Marco Lachance (Season 2 — Part 1 premiere)

November 28th

  • Edge of Winter
  • Foxcatcher — Starz
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 6 finale)
  • Song of the Sea
  • Sweethearts

November 29th

  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12)
  • Downtown Owl
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Fabulous Four
  • Happiest Season — Starz
  • Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard — Starz
  • Ice Castles — Starz
  • Icons Unleashed: Star Wars (series premiere)
  • Serendipity — Starz

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

Find out what came to Crave in October here.

Image credit: HBO

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

