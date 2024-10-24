New on Crave: November 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in November.

Highlights include Dune: Prophecy, The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 (co-starring Markham, Ontario’s Amrit Kaur) and Canada’s Drag Race (Season 5). Read on for the full list:

November 1st

A Christmas Story — Starz

Ezra

Fall Into Winter

He’s Just Not That Into You — Starz

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Krampus and a Christmas Story

Love Actually

My Dead Mom [Crave Original]

The Night Before

Scrambled

Squealer

Steel Magnolias — Starz

The Tomorrow War

A Unicorn for Christmas

The Winter Palace

November 2nd

Blippi Wonders (Season 3 premiere)

Maya the Bee (season premiere)

November 4th

Happily Ever After — The Darcy and Jer Story (Special)

November 7th

Copycat

Empire Records

The Whistleblower — Starz

November 8th

Celeste and Jesse Forever — Starz

The Da Vinci Code

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Despicable Me 3

The Family

The Family Stone — Starz

Harold and the Purple Crayon

Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter (series premiere)

I Don’t Know Who You Are

Minions

Miracle on 34th Street — Starz

The Monuments Men

Project Blue Book (Seasons 1-2)

Rachel Getting Married — Starz

So Long Marianne (season finale)

Tell Me Why These Things Are So Beautiful

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Under the Christmas Tree

The Voyeurs

Walk the Line — Starz

Wicked Little Letters

November 9th

Oggy and the Cockroaches (season 6 premiere)

Unstoppable

November 10th

The Penguin (Season 1 finale)

November 11th

My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child (series finale)

Nail in the Coffin: The Fall & Rise of Vampiro (documentary)

November 13th

Breath of Fire (Season 1 finale)

St. Denis Medical (series premiere)

November 14th

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (series premiere at 5pm PT/8pm ET)

The King of Comedy

L.A. Confidential

Patriots Day — Starz

November 15th

Before Midnight

Bones & All

Candy Cane Candidate

Dennis the Menace — Starz

A Furry Little Christmas

Icons Unleashed: Batman (series premiere)

In Flames

Irena’s Vow

Jingle All the Way

A Knight’s Tale — Starz

I Kissed a Boy (season premiere)

I Kissed a Girl (season premiere)

Memory

Santa Claus: The Movie — Starz

Sing

Sweetpea (season finale) — Starz

Three Women (season finale) — Starz

Traitors Hungary (series premiere)

2012 — Starz

November 16th

Jade Armor (Season 16)

Sunny Bunnies (Season 8)

November 17th

Dune: Prophecy (series premiere)

November 21st

The Art of the Steal — Starz

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 5) [Crave Original]

High Life

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 3 premiere)

Weathering With You

November 22nd

Amelie — Starz

Arthur Christmas — Starz

Before I Change My Mind

The Blind

A Christmas Carol — Starz

The Congregation (Season 2 premiere)

Coraline — Starz

Hustlers — Starz

It’s Florida, Man (Season 1 finale)

I Used To Be Funny

Spy Kids — Starz

Spy Kids 2 — Starz

Strangers: Chapter 1

Sweet Navidad

November 24th

The Franchise (Season 1 finale)

November 25th

Get Millie Black (series premiere)

November 27th

Marco Lachance (Season 2 — Part 1 premiere)

November 28th

Edge of Winter

Foxcatcher — Starz

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Season 6 finale)

Song of the Sea

Sweethearts

November 29th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Seasons 1-12)

Downtown Owl

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fabulous Four

Happiest Season — Starz

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard — Starz

Ice Castles — Starz

Icons Unleashed: Star Wars (series premiere)

Serendipity — Starz

An ad-free Crave Premium membership costs $22/month. Alternatively, there are two other subscription options: Crave Basic with Ads ($9.99/month) and Crave Standard with Ads ($14.99/month). Starz is available as a separate $5.99 add-on. More information on these memberships is available here.

