New on Netflix Canada: November 2024

Highlights include the second and final season of Arcane and the long-awaited boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Bradly Shankar
Oct 24, 202412:18 PM EDT 3 comments
Arcane Season 2

Netflix Canada has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its service in November.

Highlights include the second and final season of Arcane, the acclaimed comedy-drama Emilia Pérez and the highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Read on for the full list.

November 1st

  • Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — Netflix Family
  • Beast (English)
  • Ça Sent La Coupe
  • Christmas in Rome
  • Crown for Christmas
  • Deliver Us from Evil
  • Every Christmas Has a Story
  • Hidden Figures
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • I’ll Be Home for Christmas
  • It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES) — Netflix Documentary
  • Let Go (SE) — Netflix Film
  • Man of Steel
  • Mansfield Park
  • My Internship in Canada
  • Ransom: Season 1
  • Ransom: Season 2
  • Ransom: Season 3
  • Resident Evil
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3
  • Scarface
  • The Man Who Invented Christmas
  • We’re the Millers

November 4th

  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

November 5th

  • Angel Has Fallen
  • London Has Fallen
  • Love Village: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Series
  • Olympus Has Fallen

November 6th

  • Love Is Blind: Argentina (AR) — Netflix Series
  • Meet Me Next Christmas — Netflix Film
  • M3GAN
  • Pedro Páramo (MX) — Netflix Film

November 7th

  • Born for the Spotlight (TW) — Netflix Series
  • Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Seasons 17-21
  • Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — Netflix Sports Series
  • Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — Netflix Series
  • Ride Along
  • Ride Along 2
  • 10 Days of a Curious Man — Netflix Film

November 8th

  • Bank Under Siege (ES) — Netflix Series
  • The Cage (FR) — Netflix Series
  • Investigation Alien — Netflix Documentary
  • Like a Boss
  • Mr. Plankton (KR) — Netflix Series
  • Vijay 69 (IN) — — Netflix Film
  • Umjolo: The Gone Girl (ZA) — Netflix Film

November 9th

  • Arcane: Season 2 Act I — Netflix Series

November 10th

  • The Possession of Hannah Grace

November 12th

  • Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — Netflix Comedy Special
  • The Outpost
  • Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (BR) — Netflix Series

November 13th

  • Emilia Pérez (FR) — Netflix Film
  • Hot Frosty — Netflix Film
  • The Mothers of Penguins (PL) — Netflix Series
  • Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — Netflix Documentary
  • Sisters’ Feud (MX) — Netflix Series
  • Sprint Part 2 — Netflix Sports Series

November 14th

  • Beyond Goodbye (JP) — Netflix Series
  • The Lost Children (CO) — Netflix Documentary

November 15th

  • Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — Netflix Series
  • Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
  • Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — Netflix Live Event
  • John Wick
  • John Wick: Chapter 2
  • The Little Rascals
  • Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
  • Ready or Not
  • The Secret Life of Pets
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

November 16th

  • Arcane: Season 2 Act II — Netflix Series

November 18th

  • Wonderoos: Season 2 — Netflix Family

November 19th

  • Deck the Halls
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall
  • UNT. Adam Ray/Dr. Comedy Phil Special — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Zombieverse: New Blood (KR) — Netflix Series

November 20th

  • Adoration (IT) — Netflix Series
  • Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (GB) — Netflix Series
  • Diana
  • GTMAX (FR) — Netflix Film
  • The Merry Gentlemen — Netflix Film
  • Our Oceans (GB) — Netflix Documentary
  • Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

November 21st

  • Maybe Baby 2 (DK) — Netflix Film
  • Série Noire: Seasons 1-2
  • Tokyo Override (JP) — Netflix Film
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

November 22nd

  • 900 Days Without Anabel (ES) — Netflix Documentary
  • Daddy’s Home
  • Daddy’s Home 2
  • The Empress: Season 2 (DE) — Netflix Series
  • The Helicopter Heist (SE) — Netflix Series
  • Joy (GB) — Netflix Film
  • The Piano Lesson — Netflix Film
  • Spellbound — Netflix Family
  • Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Transmitzvah (AR) — Netflix Film
  • When the Phone Rings (KR) — Netflix Series

November 23rd

  • Arcane: Season 2 Act III — Netflix Series
  • Us

November 25th

  • Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — Netflix Documentary
  • The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — Netflix Documentary
  • The Flash

November 26th

  • Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — Netflix Comedy Special

November 27th

  • Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — Netflix Documentary
  • Our Little Secret — Netflix Film

November 28th

  • Asaf (TR) — Netflix Series
  • Is it Cake? Holiday — Netflix Series
  • The Madness — Netflix Series

November 29th

  • Senna (BR) — Netflix Series
  • The Snow Sister (NO) — Netflix Series

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November

  • Saving Hope: Seasons 1-5 (November 14th)
  • Ted (November 15th)
  • Ted 2 (November 15th)
  • The Hangover (November 20th)
  • The Hangover: Part II (November 20th)
  • The Hangover: Part III (November 20th)

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows that came to Netflix Canada in October can be found here.

Image credit: Netflix

