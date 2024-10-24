New on Netflix Canada: November 2024

Netflix Canada has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its service in November.
Highlights include the second and final season of Arcane, the acclaimed comedy-drama Emilia Pérez and the highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Read on for the full list.
November 1st
- Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — Netflix Family
- Beast (English)
- Ça Sent La Coupe
- Christmas in Rome
- Crown for Christmas
- Deliver Us from Evil
- Every Christmas Has a Story
- Hidden Figures
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES) — Netflix Documentary
- Let Go (SE) — Netflix Film
- Man of Steel
- Mansfield Park
- My Internship in Canada
- Ransom: Season 1
- Ransom: Season 2
- Ransom: Season 3
- Resident Evil
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Scarface
- The Man Who Invented Christmas
- We’re the Millers
November 4th
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
November 5th
- Angel Has Fallen
- London Has Fallen
- Love Village: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Series
- Olympus Has Fallen
November 6th
- Love Is Blind: Argentina (AR) — Netflix Series
- Meet Me Next Christmas — Netflix Film
- M3GAN
- Pedro Páramo (MX) — Netflix Film
November 7th
- Born for the Spotlight (TW) — Netflix Series
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Seasons 17-21
- Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — Netflix Sports Series
- Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Ride Along
- Ride Along 2
- 10 Days of a Curious Man — Netflix Film
November 8th
- Bank Under Siege (ES) — Netflix Series
- The Cage (FR) — Netflix Series
- Investigation Alien — Netflix Documentary
- Like a Boss
- Mr. Plankton (KR) — Netflix Series
- Vijay 69 (IN) — — Netflix Film
- Umjolo: The Gone Girl (ZA) — Netflix Film
November 9th
- Arcane: Season 2 Act I — Netflix Series
November 10th
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
November 12th
- Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — Netflix Comedy Special
- The Outpost
- Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (BR) — Netflix Series
November 13th
- Emilia Pérez (FR) — Netflix Film
- Hot Frosty — Netflix Film
- The Mothers of Penguins (PL) — Netflix Series
- Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — Netflix Documentary
- Sisters’ Feud (MX) — Netflix Series
- Sprint Part 2 — Netflix Sports Series
November 14th
- Beyond Goodbye (JP) — Netflix Series
- The Lost Children (CO) — Netflix Documentary
November 15th
- Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — Netflix Series
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — Netflix Live Event
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- The Little Rascals
- Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2
- Ready or Not
- The Secret Life of Pets
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
November 16th
- Arcane: Season 2 Act II — Netflix Series
November 18th
- Wonderoos: Season 2 — Netflix Family
November 19th
- Deck the Halls
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- UNT. Adam Ray/Dr. Comedy Phil Special — Netflix Comedy Special
- Zombieverse: New Blood (KR) — Netflix Series
November 20th
- Adoration (IT) — Netflix Series
- Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (GB) — Netflix Series
- Diana
- GTMAX (FR) — Netflix Film
- The Merry Gentlemen — Netflix Film
- Our Oceans (GB) — Netflix Documentary
- Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
November 21st
- Maybe Baby 2 (DK) — Netflix Film
- Série Noire: Seasons 1-2
- Tokyo Override (JP) — Netflix Film
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
November 22nd
- 900 Days Without Anabel (ES) — Netflix Documentary
- Daddy’s Home
- Daddy’s Home 2
- The Empress: Season 2 (DE) — Netflix Series
- The Helicopter Heist (SE) — Netflix Series
- Joy (GB) — Netflix Film
- The Piano Lesson — Netflix Film
- Spellbound — Netflix Family
- Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — Netflix Series
- Transmitzvah (AR) — Netflix Film
- When the Phone Rings (KR) — Netflix Series
November 23rd
- Arcane: Season 2 Act III — Netflix Series
- Us
November 25th
- Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — Netflix Documentary
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — Netflix Documentary
- The Flash
November 26th
- Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — Netflix Comedy Special
November 27th
- Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — Netflix Documentary
- Our Little Secret — Netflix Film
November 28th
- Asaf (TR) — Netflix Series
- Is it Cake? Holiday — Netflix Series
- The Madness — Netflix Series
November 29th
- Senna (BR) — Netflix Series
- The Snow Sister (NO) — Netflix Series
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November
- Saving Hope: Seasons 1-5 (November 14th)
- Ted (November 15th)
- Ted 2 (November 15th)
- The Hangover (November 20th)
- The Hangover: Part II (November 20th)
- The Hangover: Part III (November 20th)
A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows that came to Netflix Canada in October can be found here.
Image credit: Netflix
