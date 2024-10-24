New on Netflix Canada: November 2024

Netflix Canada has revealed all of the movies and shows hitting its service in November.

Highlights include the second and final season of Arcane, the acclaimed comedy-drama Emilia Pérez and the highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Read on for the full list.

November 1st

Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase — Netflix Family

Beast (English)

Ça Sent La Coupe

Christmas in Rome

Crown for Christmas

Deliver Us from Evil

Every Christmas Has a Story

Hidden Figures

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Be Home for Christmas

It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (ES) — Netflix Documentary

Let Go (SE) — Netflix Film

Man of Steel

Mansfield Park

My Internship in Canada

Ransom: Season 1

Ransom: Season 2

Ransom: Season 3

Resident Evil

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scarface

The Man Who Invented Christmas

We’re the Millers

November 4th

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

November 5th

Angel Has Fallen

London Has Fallen

Love Village: Season 2 (JP) — Netflix Series

Olympus Has Fallen

November 6th

Love Is Blind: Argentina (AR) — Netflix Series

Meet Me Next Christmas — Netflix Film

M3GAN

Pedro Páramo (MX) — Netflix Film

November 7th

Born for the Spotlight (TW) — Netflix Series

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Seasons 17-21

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson — Netflix Sports Series

Outer Banks: Season 4: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

10 Days of a Curious Man — Netflix Film

November 8th

Bank Under Siege (ES) — Netflix Series

The Cage (FR) — Netflix Series

Investigation Alien — Netflix Documentary

Like a Boss

Mr. Plankton (KR) — Netflix Series

Vijay 69 (IN) — — Netflix Film

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (ZA) — Netflix Film

November 9th

Arcane: Season 2 Act I — Netflix Series

November 10th

The Possession of Hannah Grace

November 12th

Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen — Netflix Comedy Special

The Outpost

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (BR) — Netflix Series

November 13th

Emilia Pérez (FR) — Netflix Film

Hot Frosty — Netflix Film

The Mothers of Penguins (PL) — Netflix Series

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley — Netflix Documentary

Sisters’ Feud (MX) — Netflix Series

Sprint Part 2 — Netflix Sports Series

November 14th

Beyond Goodbye (JP) — Netflix Series

The Lost Children (CO) — Netflix Documentary

November 15th

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 2 — Netflix Series

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson — Netflix Live Event

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

The Little Rascals

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 2

Ready or Not

The Secret Life of Pets

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

November 16th

Arcane: Season 2 Act II — Netflix Series

November 18th

Wonderoos: Season 2 — Netflix Family

November 19th

Deck the Halls

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

UNT. Adam Ray/Dr. Comedy Phil Special — Netflix Comedy Special

Zombieverse: New Blood (KR) — Netflix Series

November 20th

Adoration (IT) — Netflix Series

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (GB) — Netflix Series

Diana

GTMAX (FR) — Netflix Film

The Merry Gentlemen — Netflix Film

Our Oceans (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Rhythm + Flow: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

November 21st

Maybe Baby 2 (DK) — Netflix Film

Série Noire: Seasons 1-2

Tokyo Override (JP) — Netflix Film

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

November 22nd

900 Days Without Anabel (ES) — Netflix Documentary

Daddy’s Home

Daddy’s Home 2

The Empress: Season 2 (DE) — Netflix Series

The Helicopter Heist (SE) — Netflix Series

Joy (GB) — Netflix Film

The Piano Lesson — Netflix Film

Spellbound — Netflix Family

Tex Mex Motors: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Transmitzvah (AR) — Netflix Film

When the Phone Rings (KR) — Netflix Series

November 23rd

Arcane: Season 2 Act III — Netflix Series

Us

November 25th

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey — Netflix Documentary

The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 — Netflix Documentary

The Flash

November 26th

Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All — Netflix Comedy Special

November 27th

Chef’s Table: Volume 7 — Netflix Documentary

Our Little Secret — Netflix Film

November 28th

Asaf (TR) — Netflix Series

Is it Cake? Holiday — Netflix Series

The Madness — Netflix Series

November 29th

Senna (BR) — Netflix Series

The Snow Sister (NO) — Netflix Series

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November

Saving Hope: Seasons 1-5 (November 14th)

Ted (November 15th)

Ted 2 (November 15th)

The Hangover (November 20th)

The Hangover: Part II (November 20th)

The Hangover: Part III (November 20th)

A Netflix ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month, and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

Image credit: Netflix