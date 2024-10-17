New on Disney+ Canada: November 2024

Disney has revealed all of the new movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in November.
Highlights include a documentary on legendary Star Wars composer John Williams, the Beatles ’64 documentary about the eponymous iconic British band and the new drama series Interior Chinatown. Read on for the full list:
November 1st
- Ayla & The Mirrors (new episodes)
- The Judge From Hell (new episode)
- Music by John Williams
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 2nd
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)
- Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)
- The Judge From Hell (new episode)
November 3rd
- Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)
November 4th
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 15, new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
- The Simpsons (Season 36, new episode) at 7am PT/10am ET
November 5th
- American Dad (Season 20, premiere episode)
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode) at 5pm PT/8pm ET
- FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6, new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
- Tracker (Season 2, new episode)
November 6th
- FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (new episode) at 7am PT/10am ET
- Gangnam B-Side (two-episode premiere)
- Murai in Love (new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 7th
- Abbott Elementary (Season 4, new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 8th
- Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT/10am ET
- The Fiery Priest 2 (premiere episode)
- 9-1-1 (Season 8, new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 9th
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)
- The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)
- Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)
November 10th
- Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)
November 11th
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 15, new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
- The Simpsons (Season 36, new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)
November 12th
- American Dad (Season 20, new episode)
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode) at 5pm PT/8pm ET
- FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6, new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
- Tracker (Season 2, new episode)
November 13th
- FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)
- Gangnam B-Side (new episodes)
- Murai in Love (new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 14th
- Abbott Elementary (Season 4, new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)
- FX’s Say Nothing (all episodes)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 15th
- An Almost Christmas Story
- Doctor Odyssey (new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)
- Expedition Amazon
- The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)
- 9-1-1 (Season 8, new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 16th
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)
- The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)
- Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)
November 17th
- Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)
November 18th
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 3, new episodes)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 19th
- American Dad (Season 20, new episode)
- “Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode) at 5pm PT/8pm ET
- FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6, new episode)
- Interior Chinatown (all episodes)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
- Tracker (Season 2, new episode)
November 20th
- Gangnam B-Side (new episodes)
- Murai in Love (new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 21st
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 22nd
- Bia and Victor (Amor Da Minha Vida) (all episodes)
- The Devil’s Climb
- Doctor Odyssey (new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)
- The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)
- Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny
- 9-1-1 (Season 8, new episode)
- Out of My Mind
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 23rd
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)
- The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)
November 25th
- Bob’s Burgers (Season 15, new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (S1, new episode)
- The Simpsons (Season 36, new episode at 7am PT/10am ET
November 26th
- American Dad (S20, New Episode)
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode) at 5pm PT/8pm ET
- FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6, new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
- Tracker (Season 2, new episode)
November 27th
- Gangnam B-Side (new episodes)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
- Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (all episodes)
November 28th
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 29th
- Beatles ‘64
- Descendants: Rise of Red (Sing-Along Version)
- The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)
- Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)
November 30th
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)
- The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)
- Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (Season 1)
