New on Disney+ Canada: November 2024

Disney has revealed all of the new movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in November.

Highlights include a documentary on legendary Star Wars composer John Williams, the Beatles ’64 documentary about the eponymous iconic British band and the new drama series Interior Chinatown. Read on for the full list:

November 1st

Ayla & The Mirrors (new episodes)

The Judge From Hell (new episode)

Music by John Williams

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 2nd

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)

The Judge From Hell (new episode)

November 3rd

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)

November 4th

Bob’s Burgers (Season 15, new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

The Simpsons (Season 36, new episode) at 7am PT/10am ET

November 5th

American Dad (Season 20, premiere episode)

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode) at 5pm PT/8pm ET

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6, new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

Tracker (Season 2, new episode)

November 6th

FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (new episode) at 7am PT/10am ET

Gangnam B-Side (two-episode premiere)

Murai in Love (new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 7th

Abbott Elementary (Season 4, new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 8th

Doctor Odyssey (New Episode) at 7am PT/10am ET

The Fiery Priest 2 (premiere episode)

9-1-1 (Season 8, new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 9th

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)

November 10th

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)

November 11th

Bob’s Burgers (Season 15, new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

The Simpsons (Season 36, new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)

November 12th

American Dad (Season 20, new episode)

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode) at 5pm PT/8pm ET

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6, new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

Tracker (Season 2, new episode)

November 13th

FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez (new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)

Gangnam B-Side (new episodes)

Murai in Love (new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 14th

Abbott Elementary (Season 4, new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)

FX’s Say Nothing (all episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 15th

An Almost Christmas Story

Doctor Odyssey (new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)

Expedition Amazon

The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)

9-1-1 (Season 8, new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 16th

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)

November 17th

Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born (new episode)

November 18th

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (Season 3, new episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 19th

American Dad (Season 20, new episode)

“Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode) at 5pm PT/8pm ET

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6, new episode)

Interior Chinatown (all episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

Tracker (Season 2, new episode)

November 20th

Gangnam B-Side (new episodes)

Murai in Love (new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 21st

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 22nd

Bia and Victor (Amor Da Minha Vida) (all episodes)

The Devil’s Climb

Doctor Odyssey (new episode at 7am PT/10am ET)

The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)

Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny

9-1-1 (Season 8, new episode)

Out of My Mind

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 23rd

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

November 25th

Bob’s Burgers (Season 15, new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (S1, new episode)

The Simpsons (Season 36, new episode at 7am PT/10am ET

November 26th

American Dad (S20, New Episode)

Dancing with the Stars (Season 33, new episode) at 5pm PT/8pm ET

FX’s What We Do in the Shadows (Season 6, new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

Tracker (Season 2, new episode)

November 27th

Gangnam B-Side (new episodes)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

Witches: Truth Behind the Trials (all episodes)

November 28th

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 29th

Beatles ‘64

Descendants: Rise of Red (Sing-Along Version)

The Fiery Priest 2 (new episode)

Return to Las Sabinas (Season 1, new episode)

November 30th

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Bleach Sennen Kessen-Hen) (Season 3, new episode)

The Fiery Priest 2 (New Episode)

Mickey and Minnie’s Christmas Carols (Shorts) (Season 1)

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium. The service is available on Android, iOS, Apple TV, Google TV and more.

Image credit: Disney