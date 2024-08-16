Companies are all in on magnetic rings in Pixel 9 cases this year

Since the Pixel 9 series has again eschewed Qi2, it’s been up to the manufacturers to pick up the slack.

Google is even selling cases from Bellroy, Mous and Case-Mate in its online store that feature magnetic rings inside so you can attach Qi2 chargers and accessories to your new Pixel 9-series phone.

I’ve been a fan of Belroy’s leather cases for years, so it will take a lot for me not to buy that one for my Pixel 9 unit, and the Ruby Red one for the 9 Pro XL is really striking. The options from Mous case are super thin, so they are likely the most minimal way to add magnets to your Pixel, and they also come in the most colours.

The Case-Mate option is made of clear plastic and features a white magnetic ring that resembles the basic cases for iPhones. However, it costs only $54 in Canada, making it the cheapest magnetic case Google sells.

Other cases that work with magnetic ring chargers (MagSafe and Qi2) are Peak Design’s Everyday Case ($64.95) and Moment’s Camera case, but the Moment case is only for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, not the regular Pixel 9.

Beyond that, I’ve been able to find a few more cases with magnet rings, and they’re all listed below;

Image Source: Bellroy