OnePlus ‘Back to School’ deals offer discounts on tons of products

OnePlus is offering several products at a discounted rate in time for back-to-school. With the code BACKTOSCHOOL promotion, you can get deals on the OnePlus 12, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Open and more.

Here are the deals below:

Trade in and use code BACKTOSCHOOL to save up to $500 on the OnePlus Open and get free OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Save $130 on the 16GB of RAM + 512GB of storage OnePlus 12 with free OnePlus Buds Pro 2 worth $269.99.

Save $100 on the 16GB of RAM + 256GB of storage OnePlus 12R.

Save 15 percent off the OnePlus Pad for $549.99.

Save 33 percent off the OnePlus Nord 3 Pro for $79.99.

There are a ton more deals at a discounted rate, you can check them out here.

Source: OnePlus