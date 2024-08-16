OnePlus ‘Back to School’ deals offer discounts on tons of products

OnePlus is offering several products at a discounted rate in time for back-to-school. With the code BACKTOSCHOOL promotion, you can get deals on the OnePlus 12, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Open and more.
Here are the deals below:
- Trade in and use code BACKTOSCHOOL to save up to $500 on the OnePlus Open and get free OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
- Save $130 on the 16GB of RAM + 512GB of storage OnePlus 12 with free OnePlus Buds Pro 2 worth $269.99.
- Save $100 on the 16GB of RAM + 256GB of storage OnePlus 12R.
- Save 15 percent off the OnePlus Pad for $549.99.
- Save 33 percent off the OnePlus Nord 3 Pro for $79.99.
There are a ton more deals at a discounted rate, you can check them out here.
Source: OnePlus
