Uber launches Uber One for Students in Canada

With Back to School on the way, Uber is releasing a new way for postsecondary students to get more affordable Uber Eats deliveries. Uber says it partnered with SheerID to verify student eligibility. Meaning that hungry journalists like myself can’t take advantage of this deal.
- Free Trial: Students who have never used Uber One can try Uber One for Students for free for their first four weeks.
- Membership Cost: $4.99/month (50% off regular price).
- Delivery Perks: $0 Delivery Fee on eligible food ($15+ basket), groceries ($40+ basket) and more, plus 5% off eligible deliveries and pick-up orders.
- Cashback: Earn 5% Uber Cash on eligible rides.
- Top-Rated Drivers: Only ride with top-rated drivers.
Uber also offers students exclusive deals to keep them fed.
- Dominos: 10% off every order and score a free order of Parmesan Bread Bites on Wednesdays with orders over $25.
- Starbucks: 10% off coffee runs, in addition to $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off Uber One Benefit.
- Osmow’s: 5% off their Osmow’s orders (of $15+) and get a free order of Falafel on Mondays on orders of $15+.
- Mary Brown’s: 5% off their Mary Brown’s orders (of $15+) and get a free Big Mary on Tuesdays on orders of $15+.
