Uber launches Uber One for Students in Canada

With Back to School on the way, Uber is releasing a new way for postsecondary students to get more affordable Uber Eats deliveries. Uber says it partnered with SheerID to verify student eligibility. Meaning that hungry journalists like myself can’t take advantage of this deal.

Earn 5% Uber Cash on eligible rides. Top-Rated Drivers: Only ride with top-rated drivers.

Uber also offers students exclusive deals to keep them fed.