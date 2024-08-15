Boo! Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches on Halloween

Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally has a release date, and it’s Halloween. This is more than ten years after the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition, the last entry into the series. Unfortunately, this news was leaked overnight.

The trailer also includes some lore, showcasing corrupt Elven gods who have broken free and want to blight the world.

If you pre-order the title, you’ll get the Blood Dragon armour cosmetics for the warrior, mage and rogue classes.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s developer, EA-owned BioWare, is based in Edmonton, Alberta, and is the developer of this upcoming RPG.

The title will be launched globally on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, EA App, and Epic Games Store.

“As someone who’s been working on Dragon Age for over 15 years, I know just how much our community has been looking forward to this day, and I’m equally excited to share and celebrate that the game will officially launch on October 31,” said John Epler, creative director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, in a press statement.

For more on The Veilguard, check out our preview from Summer Game Fest.

Image Credit: Bioware

Source: EA