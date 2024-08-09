Netflix ‘aggressively taking action’ after major anime leak, Crunchyroll also affected

Netflix has responded to a major leak that resulted in entire anime episodes and movies hitting the web early.

In a statement to IGN, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that one of its post-production partners has been compromised, leading to footage from several titles surfacing online. “Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down,” the representative added.

Earlier this week, footage from Netflix titles like Arcane Season 2, Terminator Zero, Dandadan, Ranma ½, and Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain hit the web. The leaked files feature burnt-in time stamps and watermarks as well as, in the case of Arcane, some unfinished renderings.

In a separate statement to the Los Angeles Times, a spokesperson for Sony-owned anime streaming service Crunchyroll confirmed that the third season of its Re:ZERO series has also leaked. “We are aware of a content leak ahead of one of our fall series,” said Crunchyroll in the statement. “We’ve opened an investigation to identify the source of this leak, and our team is taking action to have it taken down.”

While Terminator Zero premieres later this month, the other series are all set to hit Netflix or Crunchyroll in October or November, making these particularly early leaks. Therefore, you’ll want to exercise caution online.

