fbpx
Gaming

New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in August 2024 [Wave 1]

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy leads this month's first batch of new Game Pass titles

Bradly Shankar
Aug 6, 202411:50 AM EDT 0 comments
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Xbox has revealed August’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Notably, the list is smaller than usual, although it does have some pretty big games:

  • Creatures of Ava (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — August 7th
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) — August 8th
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — August 13th

It’s worth noting that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III also recently came to Game Pass.

Additionally, the following four games are leaving Game Pass on August 15th:

  • Airborne Kingdoms (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Offworld Trading Company (PC)
  • Shadow Warrior 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC)

standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $14.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $22.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

Find out what came to Game Pass last month here.

Image credit: Activision

Source: Xbox

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Gaming

Marvel Rivals is fun with potential, just needs some polish

Gaming

Bungie lays off hundreds, shuffles others to PlayStation

Gaming

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus Essential in August 2024

Gaming

Xbox reveals throwback translucent ‘Sky Cipher’ wireless controller

Comments