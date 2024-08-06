New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in August 2024 [Wave 1]

Xbox has revealed August’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.
Notably, the list is smaller than usual, although it does have some pretty big games:
- Creatures of Ava (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — August 7th
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) — August 8th
- Mafia: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — August 13th
It’s worth noting that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III also recently came to Game Pass.
Additionally, the following four games are leaving Game Pass on August 15th:
- Airborne Kingdoms (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Offworld Trading Company (PC)
- Shadow Warrior 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC)
A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $14.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $22.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.
Image credit: Activision
Source: Xbox
