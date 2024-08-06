New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in August 2024 [Wave 1]

Xbox has revealed August’s first batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Notably, the list is smaller than usual, although it does have some pretty big games:

Creatures of Ava (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — August 7th

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) — August 8th

Mafia: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — August 13th

It’s worth noting that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III also recently came to Game Pass.

Additionally, the following four games are leaving Game Pass on August 15th:

Airborne Kingdoms (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Offworld Trading Company (PC)

Shadow Warrior 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $14.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $22.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

