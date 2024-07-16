New on Xbox Game Pass on console, cloud and PC in July 2024 [Wave 2]

Xbox has revealed July’s second batch of new Xbox Game Pass titles.

Highlights include Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, A44 Games’ Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn and Annapurna Interactive’s Flock. Read on for the full list:

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 16th [day one on Game Pass]

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 16th [day one on Game Pass]

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — — July 18th [day one on Game Pass]

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — July 18th [day one on Game Pass]

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Cloud, Console, and PC) — July 19th [day one on Game Pass]

Additionally, the following three games will be leaving Game Pass on July 31st:

A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Venba (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A standard Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC costs $11.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, online play, EA Play, and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. Meanwhile, Game Pass Core is priced at $11.99/month but only includes access to around 25 games, not the full Game Pass catalogue.

It should be noted, however, that Xbox recently announced an upcoming price increase for Game Pass affecting both PC and Ultimate memberships while rebooting its base membership. More information can be found here.

Image credit: Capcom

Source: Xbox