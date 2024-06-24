How to watch Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Canada

It’s down to the wire folks: the Edmonton Oilers are entering Game 7 with the Florida Panthers today, June 24th, at 8pm ET.

If you’re just tuning in to watch the last game of the Stanley Cup playoffs, we’ve got a few options for how you can stream it.

If you still have a local TV connection, you will be able to watch the game regularly for free on CBC TV. Sadly, the CBC Gem app doesn’t have the rights to playoff hockey. That said, many smart TVs do have built-in TV tuners so depending on your model, you may be able to get CBC TV on your TV that way. There are a few links below to help sort that out depending on you TV model.

If that doesn’t work and you’re able to watch via a web browser on a computer, there’s another free option I’ve found called Puffer. This is a service set up by Stanford University in the States to give students a way to test video streaming algorithms. However, anyone can sign up and click the little box that says “I am in the United States.’ Once you do, you gain access to seven U.S. cable channels, including ABC, which is slated to broadcast game seven. The one caveat here is that this site only works on Chrome, Opera, Microsoft Edge and Android. iPad and iPhone users are out of luck.

If you want to stream it with Canadian commentators, you can sign up for SportsNet+ which is $20 per month. If you (or maybe your parents) have the SportsNet TV channel, you should be able to sign into the SportsNet+ app with that TV login to stream the game. In that same vein, if your parents or friends have traditional cable, you may be able to password share with them to play the game via the web on your TV. For example, my parents are Shaw subscribers for TV and I often use the Rogers IPTV app to watch live TV events like sports or the Oscars on my TV.

The American service Fubo is also available to get in Canada and it will stream the CBC-commentated version of the game. Fubo is typically $16.99 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial and cancel after you watch the final.

If the Oilers win, they’ll become the first Canadian NHL team to win the championship since 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Los Angeles Kings, so there’s quite a lot riding on tonight’s game.

Image credit: Edmonton Journal