Pixel 9 series French pricing leak points to higher costs than Pixel 8

Google is set to unveil its Pixel 9 series next month at an earlier-than-usual event. With the event drawing near, leaks are ramping up, and now possible European pricing for the new smartphones has leaked online.

Dealabs (via Android Authority) reported the pricing for all four new Pixel phones in France, though the pricing should be applicable in other parts of the EU as well. I’ve included CAD conversions, but it’s important to keep in mind that currency conversions won’t always match up with actual pricing, though it can give us an idea of how much the phones could cost in Canada.

Along with the pricing, Dealabs shared the colour options for each Pixel.

With that said, let’s get into it:

Pixel 9

128GB: €899 (roughly $1,339 CAD) – Obsidian (Volcanic Black), Porcelain, Cosmo, Mojito

256GB: €999 (roughly $1,489 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Cosmo, Mojito

Pixel 9 Pro

128GB: €1,099 (roughly $1,639 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (Sage Green), Pink

256GB: €1,199 (roughly $1,789 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Pink

512GB: €1,329 (roughly $1,980 CAD) – Obsidian, Hazel

Pixel 9 Pro XL

128GB: €1,199 (roughly $1,789 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel

256GB: €1,299 (roughly $1,939 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Pink

512GB: €1,429 (roughly $2,129 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel

1TB: €1,689 (roughly $2,516 CAD) – Obsidian

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

256GB: €1,899 (roughly $2,829 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain

512GB: €2,029 (roughly $3,023 CAD) – Obsidian, Porcelain

So, with the pricing and currency conversations laid out, let’s speculate wildly about possible Canadian pricing.

It remains to be seen how much these phones actually cost in Canada when they launch, but the French pricing doesn’t exactly bode well. As a quick refresher, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro started at $949 and $1,349 at launch in Canada. In the EU, the phones cost €799 and €1,099, respectively. The first-gen Pixel Fold did not launch in Canada, so we won’t analyze its pricing, though Android Authority notes the Pixel 9 Pro Fold price is unchanged.

Now, the comparison is a bit tricky because there are supposed to be three Pixel models this year, while with the Pixel 8 series, there were only two, the 8 and 8 Pro. The upcoming Pixel 9 makes sense to compare to the Pixel 8 and, based on the pricing, it looks like a €100 price bump in France. I suspect we’ll see the Pixel 9 cost more than the Pixel 8 in Canada, but I doubt it’ll be as much as the converted price. Given the $949 price of the Pixel 8, I expect a price in the $1,050 to $1,150 range for the Pixel 9. (Plus, €799 is about $1,186 CAD, which again is quite a bit more than the actual Pixel 8 price in Canada).

For the Pro models, things get a bit more complicated. Based on the leaks I’ve seen, the Pixel 8 Pro would technically be more comparable to the Pixel 9 Pro XL based on the size, the Pixel 9 Pro being a new, smaller Pro model. However, the leaked EU pricing puts the Pixel 9 Pro at the same price as the Pixel 8 Pro, which could mean the Canadian price won’t change here and we’ll see a $1,349 starting price. That said, I wouldn’t rule out a price hike.

For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, given the rough trend of actual Canadian pricing being about $300 less than the converted EU pricing, I’d expect a starting price around the $1,500 mark, give or take about $50.

All that being said, there’s not a ton we can learn from converting prices in other regions. It’s all rough speculation, and the final pricing Google reveals for Canada could be totally different. Thankfully, it won’t be a long wait before we know for sure.

