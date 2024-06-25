Google surprises with August 13 product launch

If you’re tuned into the tech world, you’ll realize that tech companies throw launch events at the same time every year. Like clockwork, Apple releases a new iPhone in September, and you can always expect a Samsung event in January or February, so it’s a complete shock that Google, known for throwing events in October, is launching devices this August.

MobileSyrup and many other tech publications and influencers have been invited to a Made by Google event on August 13th at 10am PT/1pm ET.

Google’s event statement is “Powerful, Magical, and Coming Soon.” Considering Google calls many of its AI editing features “Magic,” it’s possible the “Magical” is related to AI. The “Powerful” likely refers to the upcoming Tensor G4 chipset, and “Coming Soon” is because the event is earlier than last year.

We’re not exactly sure what Google will show off, but it’s likely the Pixel 9 lineup, which reportedly includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company will also likely reveal new Gemini features, a new Pixel Watch and maybe even a new Pixel Tablet.