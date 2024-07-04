Bell knocks 50GB off its Essential and Ultimate plans, keeps same prices

Bell changed up a couple of its wireless plans, dropping the data bucket from 200GB to 150GB while keeping prices the same.

Both Bell’s Essential and Ultimate plans now offer 150GB of data at the company’s “fastest available 5G+ speeds.” Additionally, the plans still offer unlimited data throttled to 512Kbps beyond the data cap. The Essential plan costs $90, but currently, there’s a $10/mo credit for 24 months available that drops the price to $80. The Ultimate plan costs $110/mo.

Beyond price, there are two main differences between the two plans. The Essential plan only includes Canada-wide calling and texting, while the Ultimate plan features Canada, U.S. and Mexico calling, texting and data use. That makes it a better option for frequent travellers, though you’d have to travel enough for the increased plan cost to be better than the high roaming fees Bell charges.

The other big difference is that Bell caps video streaming on the Essential plan to 480p, while the Ultimate plan is capped at 1080p. Customers can purchase a $5/mo add-on to boost Essential plan streaming to 1080p.

It appears that Bell followed Rogers and Telus in bumping its plans up to 200GB in early May. At the time of writing, however, Telus and Rogers still had 200GB plans.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

You can find Bell’s plans here.