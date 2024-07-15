Reminder: Microsoft to close Xbox 360 store at the end of the month

Nearly a year ago, Microsoft confirmed plans to shutter its Xbox 360 marketplace in July 2024 after nearly two decades of operations.

Now, that time is here. Exactly two weeks today, on July 29th, the seventh-gen console’s digital storefront will go offline, preventing you from buying games, add-ons and other content. The Microsoft Movies & TV app will also shut down on Xbox 360 at this time.

However, your purchases will remain accessible, and you’ll also still be able to buy and play select Xbox 360 titles on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility. Some games on the 360 storefront have also been discounted one last time before the closure.

A full FAQ on Microsoft’s Xbox 360 Marketplace shutdown can be found here.

The closure of the Xbox 360 marketplace follows Nintendo’s shutdown of the Wii U and 3DS eShops last year. At one point, Sony had also been planning to axe PS3, PSP and PS Vita stores, although the company reversed course after pushback.