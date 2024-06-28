Denis Villeneuve says raunchy Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket has nothing on Dune’s

Denis Villeneuve has shared his reaction to the NSFW Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket that was inspired by a similar product for his latest acclaimed film, Dune: Part 2.

During an interview with etalk at the Canadian Screen Awards last month that has gained more traction this week, the Quebecois filmmaker was asked about the so-called “The War of the Popcorn Buckets” that Vancouverite and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds launched last month with a suggestive Wolverine-themed bucket.

“They are tremendously jealous of our bucket and are doing their best to try to bring something horrific to the world, but the Dune bucket is unmatchable,” said Villeneuve with his tongue very much in cheek.

etalk then asked if he disliked the Marvel product, prompting a diplomatic response from Villeneuve.

“I’m not saying I don’t like the [Deadpool & Wolverine] bucket, but it was difficult to beat the Dune bucket,” he said. “It was like one of a kind.”

Earlier this year, Villeneuve spoke about his initial reaction to the Dune bucket, admitting he was a bit taken aback but acknowledged it “created a lot of fun online.” Villeneuve at least took it in stride, acknowledging how it only further helped drive interest in Dune, which is more than can be said for AMC, the original producer of the bucket. In April, AMC Chief Content Officer Elizabeth Frank said “We would have never created it knowing it would be celebrated or mocked.”

Thankfully, Villeneuve has had more of a sense of humour about the whole thing. Now, the ball’s in Reynolds’ court to respond with his own friendly jab.

Dune: Part 2 is now streaming on Crave, while Deadpool & Wolverine, which reunites Reynolds’ Deadpool with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, hits theatres on July 26th.

Image credit: Marvel