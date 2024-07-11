Best Buy selling Open Box AirPods Pro with USB-C for $219

If you want the latest and greatest Apple AirPods, you can get them for $110 off from Best Buy if you buy an open-box deal.

The earbuds are $219, and the Best Buy listing says the sale will last until December 31st, 2024. It’s unclear, but this suggests that even if they sell out, more might come back in stock at this price.

Regularly, these AirPods Pros are $329 in Canada.

If you want, you can check out the other Best Buy refurbished and open-box earbud deals here.

Source: Best Buy Canada