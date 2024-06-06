This Deadpool & Wolverine ad is a raunchy reminder to silence your phones in theatres

Marketing legend and actor Ryan Reynolds has returned with his latest brilliant ad.

To promote Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the Canadian funnyman teamed up with co-star Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) in a short “silence your phones” message to be played in theatres. Of course, this being Deadpool means that the bit was as vulgar and fourth-wall-breaking as you’d expect.

We won’t spoil the ad itself, but suffice it to say it’s got a delightful profanity-laden rant from Wolverine and calmer, dick joke-filled message from Deadpool. Canada even gets a shoutout!

The full ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’ Silence Your Phone PSA has been released. pic.twitter.com/GpcbT7rVhQ — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) June 4, 2024

I go to the cinema several times a month, and I’ve observed lately that theatre etiquette has truly gone out the window in this post-pandemic landscape thanks to constantly rude and disruptive people. While I’m under no delusions that this ad is going to change anything, it’s nonetheless amusing, at the very least, to see Deadpool and Wolverine rightfully telling these ignorant folks to **** off.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theatres on July 26th. The film was directed by Montreal’s Shawn Levy, who previously teamed up with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project and Jackman on Real Steel.

In other Deadpool & Wolverine news, Reynolds recently showed off a sexual popcorn bucket inspired by Dune: Part Two.

Image credit: Marvel Studios