Big VR conference taking place in Toronto next week

Leading spatial media conference VRTO returns to Toronto from July 10th to 11th for its ninth year.

Taking place at OCAD University, the two-day event will bring together more than 35 notable players in the global VR/AR/MR space to take part in panels and present tech demos.

Some of this year’s guests include Dave Cardwell (head of 3D & Immersive Labs at Adobe), Ryan Andal (CEO and co-founder of Toronto-based Secret Location), Lianne Baron (strategic partner manager at Meta) and writer and narrative designer Anne Toole (Horizon Zero Dawn, Asgard’s Wrath 2). The full list of guests can be found here.

Some of the topics speakers will be discussing include:

Digital Humans and Hyper-Reality 2.0

Generative AI for Virtual Production

New Advancements and Content Approaches for AR/MR

Virtual Museums, Archaeology, and Cultural Anthropology

Web3D/WebXR Optimization and Advancements

The full schedule can be found here.

Tickets start at $34.06 (exhibit hall only) and $239.11 for a conference pass.

VRTO is produced by Keram Malicki-Sanchez and Constant Change Media Group.

Image credit: VRTO