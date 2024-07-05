Quebecor says it met all Freedom acquisition commitments to ISED, including price freeze

Quebecor says it has successfully completed all nine commitments related to its acquisition of Freedom Mobile.

The company published a press release and submitted a detailed progress report to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) on July 3rd.

Quebecor highlighted certain aspects of the report, including that it maintained wireless prices via a Mobility Price Freeze Guarantee for all current and future Freedom customers. The company also extended Freedom Mobile and Fizz services to other markets like Manitoba and offered low-cost 5G plans.

Quebecor also said it promoted “competition and lowering wireless prices” with affordable wireless packages, which the company said was “instrumental in the 26.6% reduction in the wireless component of the Consumer Price Index during the year following the acquisition of Freedom Mobile.”

The full report details additional commitments, like preserving jobs, investments and roll-out strategies, and harmonizing of mobile plans. You can find the report here.

Source: Quebecor