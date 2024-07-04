Virgin Plus jacks prices of most plans by $5 to $10

Bell-owned Virgin Plus changed its 4G plans once again, removing its 40GB plan entirely and raising the prices of other plans.

Here’s a quick breakdown of Virgin’s plans:

$54/60GB 4G (previously $49/mo)

$50/50GB 4G (previously $44/mo)

$44/20GB 4G (previously $34/mo)

It’s worth noting that the now-removed 40GB plan cost $39/mo. There is, however, a new ‘Basic’ plan with 3GB of 3G data and unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting available for $39/mo. Speaking of basic plans, Virgin also increased the cost of its talk and text plan from $30 to $35.

Virgin’s $65/75GB 5G plan has remained unchanged so far.

Overall, these price increases are quite disappointing, though not unsurprising. The Bell flanker brand has been all over the place with pricing in recent weeks. For example, Virgin hiked the prices of several plans by $5/mo in June only to walk back the changes the next week. Some of the latest increases are even great, for example, the 20GB plan is now $10/mo more than before.

You can check out Virgin’s plans here, though I’d strongly recommend against getting any of these plans right now. They weren’t exactly good deals before and after the price hikes, the value is even worse. At the time of writing, Koodo and Fido still offered plans that matched Virgin’s old pricing (though when one changes, the other three usually follow quickly). Plus, Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile still have $34/50GB 5G plans with Canada/U.S. calling, texting and data use, making them both the best value options right now.