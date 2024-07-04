Fido ending $34/20GB plan on July 8

Rogers flanker brand Fido has added an end date to its $34/20GB 4G plan. The plan will now end on July 8th, so you’ve got a few more days to get the plan if you were thinking about it.

That said, Fido’s $34/20GB plan isn’t exactly the best value out there, considering Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile have $34/50GB 5G plans with Canada/U.S. calling, texting and data use. Notably, Fido’s plan actually costs $39/mo but drops to $34 if customers sign up for automatic payments.

It’s not clear what will happen to the 20GB plan on July 8th. Fido could remove the plan entirely or change the price. Considering Bell’s Virgin Plus just increased the price of several of its plans, including bumping the 20GB plan from $34 to $44, I could see Fido following suit. However, none of Fido’s other plans are marked as ending on July 8th, so it’s not clear if those will change, too.

You can check out Fido’s plans here.