Apple reveals iOS 18 with a core focus on customizability

At its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday, June 10, Cupertino-based Apple finally unveiled the long-awaited successor to iOS 17.

We’ve previously heard a lot of rumours about iOS 18, some of which came true today.

Revamped Control Centre

With iOS 18, Apple is refreshing the way the control center looks and feels. Pulling down from the top right of your iPhone will show a familiar yet redesigned UI, which can now be highly customized to suit your needs, and not limited to the basic controls. The Control Center can now house control cards for Media, smart home controls, and more.

Further, swiping down once and lifting your finger will take you to your basic Control Center screen. However, if you perform a single continuous swipe, you’ll be able to switch control pages. You’ll be able to customize how the controls are laid out, and even re-size them.

Developers, on the other hand, will now have access to a new Control API that will let them make widgets for their apps, which can be housed directly in the Control Center.

Home Screen customization

Apple introduced several Home Screen customization options with iOS 17. With iOS 18, the tech giant is taking things further by finally allowing users to place applications in the way they want. Users would now be able to arrange app icons and widgets in a way that suits their wallpaper, even off to the side. Elsewhere, users would also be able to bring up a new customization sheet that can tint your app icons to compliment the colour scheme of your wallpaper (you also have the option to choose the tint colour).

New app privacy features

Have you ever handed over your iPhone to someone to look at something, but you’re afraid they might get their hands on the sensitive stuff? With iOS 18, Apple will allow you to lock your applications behind an authentication screen. If someone tries to open one of these apps, they’ll need to authenticate with either FaceID, TouchID or with a passcode. Elsewhere, if you don’t want the app top be visible at all, it can be placed in a ‘hidden apps folder,’ which would also be locked behind authentication.

New features for Messages

Tapbacks, one of the most popular iMessage features, is now even better. With iOS 18, users will be able to choose any emoji or stickers for Tapback reactions, allow them to express themselves better. Users would also be able to schedule messages directly within the Messages app, alongside an option to format texts with bold, italics, underlines and strikethrough.

New text effects are also coming to the Messages app, paired with satellite messaging that will support regular SMS, and end-to-end encryption.

Other new features include updates to Maps, Apple Wallet, Journal, Photos and more.

iOS 18 Develop Beta will be available to install starting today. Public Beta goes live next month, while the official release will take place later this year, likely in September.

Image credit: Apple