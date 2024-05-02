Rogers bumps its max data buckets to 200GB

If you find yourself using a ton of mobile internet, you’ll be happy to know that Rogers has increased the maximum allotment in its $80 and $100 plans to 200GB before throttling.

The $80 bring your own device (BYOD) plan gives users access to both the 5G and 5G+ networks and 200GB of full-speed data that will go up to 1Gbps.

The $100 BYOD plan is exactly the same, but it includes unlimited data, calling and texting in Mexico and the U.S.

If you want to lower the prices of the plans, you can get the same options when you finance a phone, but the lower-cost plan starts at $60 and the more expensive one is $80. That being said, while the plans are cheaper, you’ll have to pay Rogers for a phone, which will likely make your bill more expensive at the end of the month compared to the BYOD options.

Source: Rogers