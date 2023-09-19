Ahead of Amazon’s latest Prime Day, the massive online retailer has discounted its popular Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device.

This Fire TV Stick 4K Max has more power than the previous versions thanks to a faster MediaTek MT8696 processor, with a quad-core 1.8GHz CPU and a 750MHz GPU. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also features 2GB of RAM and an updated Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Amazon Music.

In addition, the stick features support for Dolby Vision, along with Live View Picture-in-Picture support.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now 27 percent off at $54.99.

Grad the deal here at Amazon Canada.

Source: Amazon Canada