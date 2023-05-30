Google scrapped the original Pixel Fold design

It looks like the Pixel Fold I know and love didn’t always feature its current design.

Reportedly, Ivy Ross and the foldable team decided not to go ahead with the original plans for the Pixel Fold as they weren’t “good enough yet.” Instead, the company chose to wait until they could make something on-par or better than other foldables, reports Android Police.

Ross said the following in a new episode of the Made by Google podcast.

“I’m really proud of the team because there was another foldable model that we had created, that we had the discipline to hold back and say ‘nope, it’s not good enough yet,’ and really wait until we felt like we could do something that was good enough or better than what was out there already.”

Rumours about the Pixel Fold have been churning since 2019. In an interview with the previous Pixel Chief, Mario Queiroz, it was revealed that Google was prototyping foldable technology and that it has been doing so for years. We also saw patents related to a Pixel foldable device back in 2018.

Even Display analyst Ross Young leaked information about the Pixel Fold in 2021, indicating that the handset would host a 7.57-inch display. There was also a device codenamed ‘Pipit’ that was slated to show up with the Tensor GS101 chip. This foldable was rumoured to launch alongside Android 12L.

Overall, I’m pretty happy with how Google’s Pixel Fold turned out. You can read more about my experience with the foldable here.

Source: Android Police