Canadian AI computing company, LG partner on chips for smart TVs, automotive

Tenstorrent, a Canadian AI computer design startup, announced plans to partner with South Korea’s LG Electronics to build chips for smart TVs, automotive and data centres.

The partnership will go both ways, with LG set to use Tenstorrent’s AI chip blueprints to design its own chips while Tenstorrent looks at some of LG’s tech to use in its products, according to details shared with Reuters.

Tenstorrent started in 2016. The company designs computers to train and run AI models. Tenstorrent’s CEO, Jim Keller, is an engineer who worked on designing chips at Apple, Tesla, and AMD.

Moreover, Reuters notes that Tenstorrent designed a processor using RISC-V, an open standard chip architecture that competes with Arm’s ARM architecture, widely used in chips from Apple, Qualcomm and more.

