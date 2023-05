Koodo is offering a wireless deal with 20GB of data.

The $39 price tag puts it in line with offers other flanker brands rolled out in recent days, including Virgin Plus, Fido, and Freedom.

Koodo’s website shows the offer is available to users who bring their own phone or purchase a device from the company.

But customers wanting to redeem the offer will have to act quickly. Koodo’s website states the offer ends on May 15th.

More information is available on Koodo’s website.