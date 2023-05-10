Here’s Canadian pricing and availability for Google’s Pixel 7a

Google announced the Pixel 7a at its I/O 2023 conference on May 10th, with availability starting the same day and on May 11th in some cases.

Canadians looking to pick up the new A-series handset have a few options, from buying it directly through Google to getting it from a carrier.

Below are all the options so far:

Google

Canadians can buy the Pixel 7a from Google’s online store for $599. The phone comes in four colours, the Google Store-exclusive ‘Coral’ as well as ‘Sky,’ ‘Chalk,’ and ‘Charcoal.’

You can view the phone on the Google Store here.

Carriers

Note: carrier details will be added as they become available.

Virgin Plus

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus is offering the Pixel 7a for $0 down and $25/mo financing for 24 months on an eligible two-year plan. Customers get free Pixel Buds A-Series with the phone.

Virgin charges $702 outright for the Pixel 7a. Learn more here.

Bell

Bell is charging $0 down and $25/mo financing on an eligible two-year plan. Customers who buy online can get the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Bell charges $702 outright for the Pixel 7a. Learn more here.

Fido

Fido’s Pixel 7a pricing is $0 down and $24.95/mo financing (regular $29.95/mo).

Fido charges $702 outright for the Pixel 7a. Learn more here.

Rogers

Rogers customers can get the Pixel 7a for $0 down and $24.95/mo financing (regular $29.95).

Rogers charges $702 for the phone outright. Learn more here.