Virgin Plus matches Fido, Freedom $39/20GB deal

Over the weekend, Rogers’ Fido and Vidéotron’s Freedom Mobile rolled out $39/mo 20GB plans. Now Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus is joining the fun.

Virgin now offers a $39/mo 20GB plan with unlimited minutes and messages, but the plan is only for new activations. Existing Virgin customers will likely need to switch carriers if they want to take advantage of the deal.

The offer is a significant discount over the usual $67/mo cost for Virgin’s 20GB plan.

It’s also worth noting that Virgin has stopped offering the $5/mo bill credit it had earlier this month.

At the time of writing, Telus flanker Koodo hadn’t yet matched the $39/mo 20GB plan, but it has removed its $67/mo 20GB plan from the website, so perhaps it’ll show up soon.

You can view Virgin Plus’ plans here and learn about the Fido and Freedom deals here.