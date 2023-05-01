Google Pixel Fold gets FCC certification ahead of launch

FCC documents about the upcoming Google Pixel Fold have been made public, giving us yet more confirmation of the upcoming foldable phone (via SnoopyTech).

While the certification doesn’t provide us with too much additional information, it does confirm the foldable device is approved for LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and UWB connectivities.

The UWB (ultra-wideband) technology is one that many will be happy to see — it allows for short-range communication that is more precise than other radio options. For reference, UWB connectivity is supported by the Pixel 7 Pro, but not the standard Pixel 7.

Google’s foldable has been subject to a barrage of rumours and leaks over the course of several months. Everything from specs, pricing, and even alleged live footage have left very little to the imagination.

The Pixel Fold is widely believed to be unveiled at the Google I/O conference on May 10th.

Source: FCC Via: @SnoopyTech