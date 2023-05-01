An Xbox dashboard update with a new layout is on the way

The Xbox dashboard — referred to by Microsoft as the “Home experience” — has a brand new layout on the way.

Announced in an Xbox Insider blog post, the company says the update is available to users in the ‘Alpha’ and ‘Alpha Skip-Ahead’ preview rings.

The new dashboard experience draws on user feedback given to the company during a previous UI experiment. According to the press release, the new version of Home includes the following:

Provides easy navigation to your library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, search, and settings at the very top of your Home by introducing a new quick access menu. Simplifies the layout and makes more space for you to see your background by reducing the size of some of the tiles and moving them to the bottom of the screen. Adds a responsive game art feature to update the default background and show off the beautiful art associated with each title when you hover over the tiles.



There’s no word yet on when the new dashboard experience will roll out to the general public, or if further interface tweaks will be made before release.

The Xbox dashboard has undergone a series of updates and revisions over the years. Most recently, the interface was adjusted to coincide with the Xbox Series S/X’s launch in 2020.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox