Alleged Pixel Fold shown off in short clip

Much like the years, the leaks start comin’ and they don’t stop comin’ — a video of an alleged Pixel Fold has now emerged, capping off a week’s worth of wild leaks.

Reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski shared a short clip on what is supposedly the Pixel Fold. The clip shows the phone’s internal, foldable display, but the content is blurred out. Then the person holding the phone closes it, briefly showing the external front display, before opening the phone again.

Unfortunately, that’s the extent of what we see in the clip and there’s not much to visually identify the device as the Pixel Fold. The clip could just as easily show some prototype foldable from Samsung. But Wojciechowski says it’s the Fold and he told The Verge that the only information he can say on the record is that the clip he posted is over a month old.

That said, the device in Wojciechowski’s clip closely resembles many of the Pixel Fold renders we’ve seen over the last few days and weeks. Plus, after watching the clip more times than I’d like to admit, I think I can see the edge of the rear camera bump.

We’ve recently learned a ton about the Pixel Fold ahead of its rumoured reveal at Google’s I/O conference next month. Rumour has it Google plans to launch the Pixel Fold at I/O on May 10th and open pre-orders that day, with availability in late June. The Pixel Fold’s potential specs leaked and a report based on internal Google communications revealed the company thinks the Pixel Fold has the “most durable hinge on a foldable.”

Header image credit: Kuba Wojciechowski (screenshots)

Source: Kuba Wojciechowski Via: The Verge