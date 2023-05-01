May security update is making its way to Google Pixel phones

This month’s Android security update has arrived on Google’s lineup of smartphones. The update “includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users,” according to the Google community post.

Besides patching out security vulnerabilities, the update fixes a lock screen interface glitch and improves touch responsiveness on the Pixel 7 Pro specifically.

More details surrounding platform security for the month of May can be found in the Android Security Bulletin. Users can expect the update to arrive over-the-air (OTA) on supported Pixel hardware.

Besides this security update, Google has two separate Android releases currently in beta. One is for the June Pixel Feature Drop, while the other is for Android 14.

Source: Google Via: Android Police