Here’s how to watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Canada

It’s an exciting time for hockey fans around the country, with the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs just about to wrap up. Canadian teams like the Maple Leafs and the Oilers both have a good shot at advancing to the second round (sorry, Jets fans) and the action is only set to ramp up from there.

Here are the upcoming games in the first round:

Thursday, April 27th: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (7pm ET/4pm PT)

Thursday, April 27th: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT)

Thursday, April 27th: Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights (10pm ET/7 pm PT)

Friday, April 28th: Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders (7pm ET/4 pm PT)

Friday, April 28th: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers (7:30pm ET/4:30 pm PT)

Friday, April 28th: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild (9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT)

Friday, April 28th: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (10pm ET/7 pm PT)

Saturday, April 29th: Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (TBD)



If you haven’t been able to catch any of the games yet, don’t worry. There are a few different ways Canadian fans can get in on the action. Streaming-wise, Sportsnet Now, TVA Sports, and Hockey Night in Canada on CBC would stream the games.

Additionally, fans in Canada can watch the action live on CBC TV or live-streamed through CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem.

The CBC Sports app is available on both iOS and Android.

Sportsnet Now is available for $14.99/month and allows you to stream the NHL, MLB, NBA and more. It’s also available through cable providers such as Rogers, Bell, Telus, Source and Cogeco. Additionally, there are more than 30 TV providers for the platform. Check out the complete list here.

The Sportsnet Now app is available on Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Android TV, iOS and Android and more.

The national French-language broadcaster of the NHL, TVA Sports, also has options for streaming the playoffs. Videotron, Cogeco, Telus, Cooptel, RTC and CCAP subscribers can access streams through the TVA Sports website and mobile apps.

Further information about how to watch can be found here.

Image credit: NHL

Source: Sportsnet