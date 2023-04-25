Bell announces 5G+ availability in select parts of Manitoba

Bell Canada has announced that its 5G+ service is now available in Manitoba. The expansion gives customers in select parts of the province access to 5G+ connectivity via Bell.

5G+ is a faster and more responsive version of traditional 5G mobile networks, with 5G+ speeds in Toronto running over 50 percent faster than before.

Bell’s 5G+ is specifically available in Headingley, Winnipeg, East St. Paul and St. Andrews and is expected to be faster and more responsive.

In the summer of 2022, Bell Canada began deploying 3500 MHz wireless spectrum, which powers its 5G+ service across Atlantic and Western Canada, as well as in Ontario. Following the company’s recent expansion to Manitoba, Bell now offers 5G+ coverage to over 40 percent of Canadians.

Manitobans inside 5G+ coverage areas with a compatible 5G+ device and rate plan are now available to take advantage of Bell’s 5G+ speed. Residents outside of compatible areas can still access Bell’s 5G, 4G and LTE connections.

Focused on expanding multiple services, Bell is also bringing fibre internet service to Leamington, Ontario, in a project expected to finish by 2024.

Source: Bell