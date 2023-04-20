Bell to bring fibre internet services to 7,000 locations in Leamington, Ont.

Bell is expanding the reach of its pure fibre internet services in Leamington, Ontario.

Under the expansion, residents and businesses will have access to parallel speeds up to 3Gbps, along with other Bell services, including Fibe TV.

“Residents need accessible, affordable and reliable internet connections more than ever to stay connected at home or at work,” Bruce Furlong, Bell’s senior vice president of network, said.

“Through our own fully-funded investments in world-class broadband networks, Bell continues to deliver on our purpose of advancing how Canadians connect with each other and the world.”

The news follows the company’s recent announcement to expand pure fibre internet in Essex Centre and Harrow.

Source: Bell