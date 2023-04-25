Here’s a first look at official Pixel 7a case renders

We already know a lot about the upcoming Pixel 7a.

The phone will reportedly look very similar to its predecessor, and will borrow the metal camera visor design that differentiated the Pixel 7 series from the Pixel 6.

The device is also reported to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset and be available in Black, White and Blue colourways marketed as ‘Cotton,’ ‘Carbon’ and ‘Arctic Blue.’

Now, as shared by WinFuture (via 9to5Google), we’ve got our first look at the official Pixel 7a cases. WinFuture shared images of the upcoming cases alongside high-resolution press renders of the Pixel 7a.

According to WinFuture, in addition to the above-shown colours, Google may also offer an online-exclusive colourway, though it is currently uncertain what the colour could be.

Pricing for the cases wasn’t disclosed, though if the past is any indication, the case could be priced at $39, similar to the Pixel 6a case.

Image credit: WinFuture

Source: WinFuture Via: 9to5Google