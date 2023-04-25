Switch titles discounted on Amazon: Pokémon Shining Pearl, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and more

Amazon Canada currently has Nintendo Switch titles up to 31 percent off.

Check out some of the titles on sale below:

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe: $75.49 (regularly $79.99)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Switch – Standard Edition: $70.25 (regularly $79.99)

Pokémon Scarlet: $74.99 (regularly $79.99)

Bayonetta 3 – Standard Edition: $67.65 (regularly $79.99)

Splatoon 3 – Nintendo Switch – Standard Edition: $75.31 (regularly $79.99)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch: $71.89 (regularly $79.99)

LIVE A LIVE – Nintendo Switch: $61.37 (regularly $64.99)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – Nintendo Switch: $54.89 (regularly $79.99)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintendo Switch Games and Software – Arceus Edition: $68.99 (regularly $79.99)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond – Nintendo Switch Games and Software – Brilliant Diamond Edition: $62.41 (regularly $79.99)

Pokémon Shining Pearl – Nintendo Switch Games and Software – Shining Pearl Edition: $56.12 (regularly $79.99)

Metroid Dread -Nintendo Switch Games and Software – Standard Edition: $70.15 (regularly $79.99)

WarioWare: Get It Together! – Nintendo Switch – Get It Together! Edition: $60.54 (regularly $64.99)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – Nintendo Switch Games and Software – Standard Edition: $64.95 (regularly $79.99)

New Pokémon Snap: $69.15 (regularly $79.99)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’S Fury – Standard Edition: $74.95 (regularly $79.99)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $74 (regularly $79.99)

Find all the Switch game deals here.

Image credit: Amazon