Bell rolls out 3Gbps speeds and 5G+ in Atlantic Canada

Bell’s Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service is now available to residents in Fredericton and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Offering symmetrical speeds of 3Gbps, Bell says the download speed is twice as fast as cable technology, and the upload speed is 60 times faster.

Bell has also expanded 5G+ services across Atlantic Canada. Residents in Moncton and Riverview, New Brunswick, St John’s, Mount Pearl, Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s and Paradise in Newfoundland and Labrador and Halifax, Nova Scotia will benefit.

5G+ uses the 3500MHz wireless spectrum. Bell released the service in the summer of 2022, initially only making it available to some Ontario residents.

Rogers and Telus also simultaneously released 5G+ services.

Source: Bell