iOS 17 reportedly dropping support for iPhone X, 8, first-gen iPad Pro and more

There are a ton of rumours swirling about what’s coming in Apple’s next big iPhone update, iOS 17. While there might be lots of exciting new features in store, not all iPhones are set to get them.

iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X, first-gen iPad Pro (both the 9.7- and 12.9-inch models) and fifth-gen iPad. MacRumors reported the information, citing a “source with a proven track record,” @Fame_G_Monster. Unfortunately, @Fame_G_Monster’s tweets are protected, and only approved followers can view them.

If the information is accurate, it seems that iOS 17 will drop support for most devices running on the A11 Bionic chip or older. MacRumors notes the only exceptions would be the sixth- and seventh-gen iPad models sporting the A10 Fusion chip and the second-gen iPad Pro models running the A10X Fusion chip.

It’s possible this is related to a bootrom security vulnerability plaguing the A5 through A11 chips. MacRumors says Apple can’t patch the vulnerability, which has allowed devices running on those chips to be jailbroken on a variety of iOS versions.

We’ll likely learn more about iOS 17 and which devices it will support at Apple’s upcoming WWDC event, which starts June 5th.

Source: @Fame_G_Monster Via: MacRumors