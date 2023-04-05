Nothing follows through with April Fools’ beer gag

‘Nothing’ is producing its very own beer, and yes, you read that right.

Although many chalked the initial claims up to be nothing more than a gag for April Fools, Nothing has decided to take the bit to the next level and commence production of its custom-made craft beer.

The company even took to Twitter to promote the upcoming beer.

Introducing Beer (5.1%). Crisp, unfiltered rice lager. Carefully crafted

for a distinct and drier taste. Independently

brewed in Wales, UK. Nothing engineer

approved. Technically refreshing. Sign-up for updates at https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7. National minimum drinking age… pic.twitter.com/Rf68vN07Xx — Nothing (@nothing) April 1, 2023

Labelled as “Beer 5.1%,” the brew is described as an unfiltered rice lager with subtle notes of pear. Its store page is touting that only five ingredients are present in the beverage (water, rice, malted barley, hops & yeast… if you were curious.)

Made in a collaboration with Freetime Beer Co., an independent microbrewery from Wales, U.K., those interested in staying up to date on information surrounding the beer can even sign up to receive updates.

In one of the most curious instances of a company’s product expansion, Nothing does manage to link its brand to the beer surprisingly well by advertising the beer can with its minimalist design.

The can appears to be clear silver all around, with ‘beer (5.1%)’ vertically gracing the side.

Although no release date has been announced, Nothing expects its fans to be cracking open cans of Beer 5.1% by summer 2023.

