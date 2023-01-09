Roku surpasses 70 million accounts in 2022, expands to self-branded TVs in 2023

Thanks to a range of Roku-powered TVs, streaming products and even a soundbar, Roku has become a household name globally.

The San Jose, California-based company announced that it ended 2022 with over 70 million active global accounts, with streaming hours clocked at 23.9 billion in Q4 and 87.4 billion for full year 2022. This marks a 19 percent increase year-over-year.

According to Roku, it remains the number one TV streaming platform in Canada, the United States and Mexico, based on the hours streamed.

“As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” said Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood. “Roku is laser-focused on delivering affordable, easy-to-use products and an operating system that makes streaming accessible to all. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and delightful experiences to more and more viewers this year.”

Further, Roku says 2022 was the first year when time spent streaming surpassed that of cable, and less than half of the U.S. households are expected to have legacy cable TV going forward.

In 2022, The Roku Channel released its first original film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe, as well as several Roku Original TV series including The Great American Baking Show, Martha Gardens, and Emeril Cooks. The platform also partnered with Paramount+, Lionsgate, AMC Networks, and Discovery+ to provide additional catalog content.

The company aims to release new Roku Select and Plus Series TVs in the U.S. in spring 2023. The TVs will be available in 11 models, ranging from 24-inches to 75-inches. The TVs will include voice remotes, while Roku’s Plus Series models will come with the Roku Voice Remote Pro that features USB charging instead of being powered by two AAA batteries alongside a headphone jack.

It is currently unknown if and when these TVs will make their way to Canada.

Image credit: Roku

Source: Roku