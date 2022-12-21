Google Meet now features live French to English translations

Google added live translation support for Google Meet back in September 2021. Since then, the feature has helped users overcome language barriers in meetings, with English speech being seamlessly translated to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

Up until now, the feature was limited to translating and live captioning English speech to various languages. Now, Google has added support for additional languages, alongside support for translating speech from other languages to English live captions.

English speech can now be translated and live captioned to three new languages, namely Japanese, Mandarin (simplified), and Swedish, whereas speech in French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish can be translated and live captioned into English.

Its worth noting that support for the newly added languages is still in Beta, so there might be a few hiccups here and there, but the feature should work as intended for the most part.

The functionality is currently rolling out for Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and should be available to users over the next few days. Read more about the update here.

Source: Google