Nintendo’s Switch eShop Black Friday game deals don’t totally suck

In a surprise move, several notable Switch games are heavily discounted as part of Nintendo’s eShop store sale.

If you follow the world of gaming discounts, you’ll know that the Japanese gaming giant rarely slashes the cost of its titles because, well, it doesn’t have to. People will still pay full price for ancient titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe close to eight years after its release (remember, Deluxe is a remake of Mario Kart 8 for the Wii U).

Nintendo’s latest deal offering includes Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Fire Emblem Three Houses and more. Of course, Nintendo’s own titles are only discounted by $24, as usual. Several big-name third-party games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and Cult of the Lamb are also on sale.

Below are the best deals that caught my eye:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury: was $79.99, now $55.99

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: was $79.99, now $55.99

Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: was $79.99, now $55.99

Fire Emblem: Three Houses: was $79.99, now $55.99

Mario Tennis Aces: was $79.99, now $55.99

Luigi’s Mansion 3: was $79.99, now $55.99

No No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: was $79.99, now $26.39

Bravely Default II: was $79.99, now $55.99

Cult of the Lamb: was $27.99, now $22.39

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition: was $79.99, now $39.99

Image credit: Nintendo