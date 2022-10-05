Alexa-enabled Echo Show and Echo Smart Speakers are up to 64 percent off

Amazon is continuing the discounts for its hardware. If you’re in need of an Alexa-enabled Echo Show or Echo Dot, then the massive online retailer is hearing you and offering up savings of 64 percent.
As a reminder, Amazon is also having its Prime Early Access deals event on October 11th and 12th.
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa for $24.99 (save 64%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa for $31.99 (save 60%)
- Echo Show 8 – HD 8″ smart display with Alexa for $69.99 (save 46%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $44.99 (save 55%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.