Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro specs leak in full

Google will officially unveil the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro next week, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from churning. The specs for the two phones have been leaked in detail, revealing information about display size, cameras and more.

The leak comes from the accurate Yogesh Brar, and with it being so close to launch, these details might be what we see next week.

Starting with the Pixel 7 Pro, here’s Yogesh’s tweet.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

(rumoured) – 6.7" QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO

– Google Tensor G2 SoC

– Titan security chip

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 48MP (Tele)

– Front Cam: 11MP

– 12GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Android 13

– 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging

– Wireless charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 27, 2022

Most of this is actually the same as last year’s Pixel 6 Pro. The only differences are that the Pixel 6 Pro had the original Tensor SoC and offered Android 12 at launch. Otherwise, the phone is practically the same.

Following this leak, Brar also shared details about the Pixel 7:

Google Pixel 7

(rumoured) – 6.3" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz

– Google Tensor G2 SoC

– Titan chip

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW)

– Front Cam: 11MP

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Android 13

– 4,700mAh battery (~)

– 30W fast charging

– Wireless charging

– Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LE — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 26, 2022

This handset seems to have a slightly bigger battery and a slightly smaller screen going from 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches. Otherwise, we’re looking at the same handset, other than the Tensor G2 SoC and Android 13.

We’ve also learned from Unbox Therapy that the Pixel 7 is easier to hold than the Pixel 6. And that the Pixel 7 Pro will have less of a curved display in comparison to last year’s Pixel 6 Pro.

Google will officially unveil the Pixel 7, and 7 Pro at its Made by Google event on October 6th at 10am ET. Check out our ‘What to expect’ post to learn more about the upcoming event.

Source: Yogesh Brar