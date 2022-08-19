Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro prototypes leaked in early hands-on video

Google’s smartphones get leaked more than any other devices, in my opinion. It’s to the point that Google will unveil the handsets months before they actually launch. Now, Unbox Therapy has a video of prototype versions of the handsets.

It’s worth noting that these are not the retail version of the phones as they don’t even have the Google G logo on the rear. However, these are probably pretty close to an official release.

Unbox Therapy doesn’t dive into the software of the devices but instead is taking a look at their hardware and comparing them to last year’s Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6.

We find out that the Pixel 7 Pro is about the same size as the Pixel 6 Pro. It’s possible the older device has a slightly thinner bezel, but what’s more likely is the Pixel 6 Pro features a more aggressive curved display. The 7 Pro has a smaller chin than the older model as well. The Pixel 6 is quite a bit taller than the new Pixel 7. Further, the Pixel 7 has a smaller chin bezel.

The Pixel 7 Pro is slightly thinner and wider than the Pixel 6 Pro. Unbox says that the Pixel 7 is actually more comfortable in the hand than the Pixel 6.

The Pro model has a polished finish on the edge of the handsets, whereas the Pixel 7 features a matte finish.

Additionally, Unbox Therapy says that the Pixel 7 Pro features 12GB of RAM and his model sports 256GB of storage. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will likely launch in early October like in previous years. A rumour indicates the handset will come out on October 13th.

Source: Unbox Therapy