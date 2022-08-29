iPhone 14 Pro rumoured to offer 30W GaN charging, same USB-C-to-Lightning connector

If a leaker with a mixed track record is accurate, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro could offer 30W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charging and a USB-C-to-Lightning connector.

According to Twitter user DuanRui (via 9to5Mac), a third-party charger brand has been sending out review products to the media, indicating that Apple will offer 30W charging functionality with the iPhone 14. It’s unclear if Apple also plans to manufacture its own official GaN charger or if it will rely on third-party accessory makers like Belkin, for example.

The iPhone 14 Pro series may use 30W charging power? Recently, a charger brand began to send new charger products to the media, and it will advertise in the experience video of the iPhone 14 series. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 29, 2022

DuanRui says that the iPhone 14 Pro will still feature the same “Lightning interface” and USB-C-to-Lightning cable as its predecessor. Apple isn’t expected to make the jump to USB-C with the iPhone until 2023 with the iPhone 15.

Typically when leaks from relatively unknown sources like this appear, I ignore them. That said, this time around, it looks like there’s likely at least some level of truth to the report, given this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about a GaN charger making its way to the iPhone line.

For example, in March, often-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple could release a GaN charger in 2022. Given Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) adapter currently offers GaN fast charging, it makes sense that the tech giant would also bring the tech to its iPhone line. The iPhone 13 Pro currently officially supports 20W charging (though it can reportedly hit 27W with some chargers).

For those who are unaware, GaN chargers are smaller, more efficient power bricks capable of charging devices at faster speeds.

Apple is expected to reveal its iPhone 14 series during its upcoming “far out” September 7th event.

Source: @DuanRui Via: 9to5Mac